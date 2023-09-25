Stifel Nicolaus Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $47.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %

RVMD opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $44,679.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,313.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,512 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,824,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.