StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 1.0 %
BPTH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.