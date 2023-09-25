StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 1.0 %

BPTH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

