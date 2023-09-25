StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of USAT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
