StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

