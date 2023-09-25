StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

