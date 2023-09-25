StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.