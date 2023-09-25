StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,131,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,641,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,585,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 892,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

