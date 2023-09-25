StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

