StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.3 %

WHLM opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

