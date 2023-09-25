StockNews.com Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

