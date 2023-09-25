StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

EIGR stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.