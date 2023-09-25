StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company's stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

