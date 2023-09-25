StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
FORD stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
