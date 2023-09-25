StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

