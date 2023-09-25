StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,289 shares of company stock valued at $49,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

