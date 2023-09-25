StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 6.3 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

