StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 6.3 %
Organovo stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.