StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

CAT stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

