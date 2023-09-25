StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.22.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.