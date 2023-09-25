StockNews.com Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Trading Down 0.9 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
