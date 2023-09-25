StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Assertio stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Assertio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio

In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $195,511.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

