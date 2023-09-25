StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,779. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

