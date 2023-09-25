StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 820 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $87.40. 944,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

