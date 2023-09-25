StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

