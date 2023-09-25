StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 429,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

