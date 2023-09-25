StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $29.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,147. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

