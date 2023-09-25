StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 1,482,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,664. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.