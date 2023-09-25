StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.94. 592,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

