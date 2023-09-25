StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 550,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,721. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

