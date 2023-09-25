Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $4.81 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.75 or 0.06020085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,579,483 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

