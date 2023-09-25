Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and $2.32 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $10.20 or 0.00038923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,914,335 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

