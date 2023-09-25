Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 216.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.68).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.79) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 40.46 ($0.50) on Monday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 40.14 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

