T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 4.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 311,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,603. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

