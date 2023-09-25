Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.82. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 171,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Taboola.com Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 84,882 shares of company stock valued at $276,487 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

