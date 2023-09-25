Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.