Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 24,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 245,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Specifically, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 9,506 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,829 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 141.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

