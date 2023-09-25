Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

