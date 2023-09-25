Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $697,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

