TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.56

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

