TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 186.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WULF. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 1,904,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

