Terra Classic Trading Up 4.9% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $355.69 million and $23.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002496 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,202,120,125 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,302,699,679 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

