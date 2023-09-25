Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $160.22. 1,030,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.