The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Decreased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the period. Buckle accounts for 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Buckle worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Buckle’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

