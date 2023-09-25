The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 189,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,481. The stock has a market cap of $247.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.