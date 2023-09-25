The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $328.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

