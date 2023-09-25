The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.69. 276,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,037. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.20 and a 200-day moving average of $330.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

