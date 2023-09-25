The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

