The Goldman Sachs Group Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $367.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut FactSet Research Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.73.

NYSE:FDS opened at $435.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

