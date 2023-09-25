The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,449. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.