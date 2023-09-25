The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

SO traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

