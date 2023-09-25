The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Decreased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Williams Companies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.