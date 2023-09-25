Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $503.40. 72,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.